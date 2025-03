Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has raided the home and office of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon as part of its investigation into allegations against power broker Myung Tae-kyun.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office sent investigators and prosecutors to Oh’s home and Seoul City Hall on Thursday morning to secure materials related to the probe.Oh is accused of receiving polling data and strategic advice from Myung during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election and paying for the service indirectly through Kim Han-jeong, a businessman close to him.The prosecution has investigated Seoul city officials in relation to the allegation.In late February the prosecution also raided Kim’s home and office and summoned him three times to investigate why he sent Myung’s former accounting manager Kang Hye-kyung 33 million won, or about 23-thousand U.S. dollars.