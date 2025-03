Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed two additional cases of foot-and-mouth disease in South Jeolla Province.According to the agriculture ministry’s headquarters responding to the disease on Thursday, the cases were detected at two cattle farms in Yeongam, located two kilometers from another farm that reported four cases on Friday in the first outbreak since May 2023.The total number of cases has now risen to 12: eleven in Yeongam and one in Muan.The headquarters said it culled the infected cows, while taking quarantine measures at the farms and conducting an epidemiological study.The highest crisis response level for the disease, “serious,” is in place for ten cities and counties.