S. Korea, US Conclude Freedom Shield Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have wrapped up their Freedom Shield military exercise, undertaken to strengthen the allies’ joint defense readiness against threats from North Korea.According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the annual exercise, which kicked off March 10, ended Thursday.During the exercise, the JCS and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command operated a joint control unit and conducted 51 joint outdoor maneuver exercises, with the participation of troops from member states of the United Nations Command.The exercise incorporated scenarios that reflect North Korea’s strategies, tactics and changes in military power, informed by an analysis of its cooperation with Russia.The exercise included a computerized command post exercise and field training drills across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.South Korea’s Strategic Command and a naval task fleet command, the former launched in October and the latter in February, joined the Freedom Shield exercise for the first time.