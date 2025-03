Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to leave the final decision on whether to impeach acting President Choi Sang-mok to the party’s leadership.DP floor spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced the decision to reporters on Wednesday after the party’s lawmakers met at the National Assembly to discuss the issue.The spokesperson said there were various discussions about whether to impeach Choi or pursue alternatives, adding that the party will consolidate all the opinions and make a decision at the floor leadership meeting.DP lawmakers reportedly were divided on whether to push for Choi’s impeachment.The DP floor leadership continued discussions late into the night after the lawmakers’ meeting.The party has warned Choi that it may move to impeach him over his refusal to appoint a ninth justice to the Constitutional Court.