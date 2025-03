Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party announced on Thursday that it will move to impeach acting President Choi Sang-mok.Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae told reporters that the party’s leadership decided to start impeachment proceedings against Choi because the acting president did not appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk on Wednesday as the opposition requested.Park said the party can no longer overlook Choi’s violations of the Constitution.Asked by a reporter whether National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik also agreed to the move, Park said Woo agrees that Choi’s impeachment is inevitable, adding that the procedures and timing will be discussed further.