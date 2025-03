Photo : YONHAP News

The 2025 season of the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) is set to kick off Saturday, with hopes of attracting more than ten million spectators for the second straight year.On opening day, the Lotte Giants will play the LG Twins in Seoul, while the Doosan Bears and the SGG Landers will clash in Incheon, and the Kiwoom Heroes will play the Samsung Lions in Daegu.Meanwhile, the Hanwha Eagles will face off against the KT Wiz in Suwon and the NC Dinos will play the defending champions, the Kia Tigers, in Gwangju.Each team will play 144 games during the regular season, for a total of 720 games.The All-Star Game will take place July 12 in Daejeon to mark the opening of a new stadium built for the Hanwha Eagles.Last season, ten million 887-thousand-705 fans came out to ballparks across the nation, making the KBO League the first domestic sports league to surpass the ten million mark.