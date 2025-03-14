Tensions Run High as Nation Awaits Verdict on Yoon’s Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies for and against President Yoon Seok Yeol’s impeachment continued in central Seoul on Thursday amid heightened anticipation over when the Constitutional Court will deliver a verdict.Organizers of anti-Yoon protests, including the Candlelight Action Coalition, said they plan to hold rallies near the entrance to Gyeongbok Palace and Songhyeon Green Plaza starting at 7 p.m., with plans to demonstrate every day until the court delivers its ruling.The leaders of Bisang Action, another group calling for Yoon’s removal, said they will continue their hunger strike, which began March 8.The Citizens' Advocacy Group, which supports Yoon, said it will continue a relay press conference that started at 9 a.m. in front of the court with the participation of other organizations and citizens.A large protest led by controversial far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon is being held outside Anguk Station, also near the court, until 11 p.m., with protesters calling for the dismissal of Yoon’s impeachment.