Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s national football team will face Oman on Thursday night in a World Cup qualifying match.Led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, the Group B World Cup qualifier will kick off at 8 p.m. at the Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province.South Korea is currently at the top of Group B with four wins and two draws, for a total of 14 points after six matches.A win against the Middle Eastern team would bring the Taegeuk Warriors closer to clinching a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.The South Korean squad ranks 23rd in the world and has defeated 80th-place Oman five times, losing only one of their six competitions.