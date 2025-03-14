Ruling Party Slams Opposition for Talk of Impeaching Acting President

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party slammed the main opposition for its plans to seek the impeachment of acting President Choi Sang-mok, accusing the opposition of planning in advance to justify its protests against forthcoming court rulings for President Yoon Suk Yeol and opposition chief Lee Jae-myung.At a party meeting Thursday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Kwon Young-se said the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is pressuring Choi to appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk amid speculation that Yoon’s impeachment may be dismissed.Rebutting DP chief Lee’s comment that the president’s impeachment ruling has been delayed without a compelling reason, Kwon said that is true of the verdicts in five ongoing corruption and other cases against Lee.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong criticized Lee for his warning to Choi the previous day to watch his back, in connection with the acting president’s refusal to to appoint Ma, stressing that the opposition’s cruelty has reached its height.The floor leader urged the main opposition and its chief to completely halt any mention of impeaching the acting president as the nation already faces difficulties in the economy, diplomacy and national security.