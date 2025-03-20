Constitutional Court to Rule on PM Han’s Impeachment Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday, 87 days after the motion to impeach him passed the opposition-strong parliament on December 27.According to the court on Thursday, the ruling is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday.The prime minister’s impeachment case is set to be resolved before that of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The National Assembly passed the motion against Han, who at the time also served as the acting president, accusing him of aiding and abetting Yoon’s December 3 martial law move and refusing to appoint Constitutional Court justice nominees.The Assembly also accused the prime minister of attempting to establish a joint system to run state affairs with then-ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon outside the bounds of the Constitution, and of wrongly exercising his veto power over a bill that would have made Yoon the target of a special counsel investigation.The prime minister has argued that none of the reasons put forth by parliament are valid, that he opposed the president’s martial law decree, and that he was not involved in mobilizing martial law troops.