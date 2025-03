Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul city said Mayor Oh Se-hoon has submitted his current and old mobile phones during the prosecution’s raid of his office and official residence as part of an investigation into allegations surrounding power broker Myung Tae-kyun.In a notice to the press on Thursday, Seoul Metropolitan Government spokesperson Shin Sun-jong said the mayor has also actively cooperated in searches of his official computer and tablet.According to the city, the search warrant concerns documents, objects and information drawn up, transmitted and received between January 1 and April 30, 2021, and from September 1, 2024, until now.The warrant targets files related to opinion polls, computers, mobile phones and calendar records.The Seoul mayor is suspected of violating the Political Funds Act by having a businessman cover the cost of opinion polls conducted ahead of the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election by a polling company effectively owned by Myung.