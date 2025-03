Photo : YONHAP News

Eggs were thrown at main opposition Democratic Party lawmakers who were holding a press conference in front of the Constitutional Court on Thursday, and Rep. Back Hye-ryun was hit in the face with an egg.Considering the gravity of the situation, police announced they have formed a special investigation team to find the perpetrator.They added that they will investigate swiftly, analyzing video footage to track down the person responsible.The police also removed individual protesters on the other side of the road from the Constitutional Court.Gatherings are not allowed within 100 meters of the court, but one-person protests are permitted and supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol have staged such protests nearby.