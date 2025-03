Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court said it will not rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment this week.According to an official at the court on Thursday, it is unlikely the ruling date will be notified to the president and the National Assembly this week.The court’s decision on whether to uphold or dismiss the impeachment motion against Yoon is now expected to come after the ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s impeachment, scheduled for Monday.While the court official said Yoon’s ruling date will likely be notified two to three days in advance to allow nearby schools to adjust their schedules, speculation is rising that the decision could be made toward the latter part of next week.It has been 23 days since the court concluded the argument hearings in Yoon’s trial.The impeachment rulings for former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye came 14 and eleven days, respectively, after the argument hearings.