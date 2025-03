Photo : YONHAP News

In the third quarter of this year, the government will temporarily exempt visas for Chinese travelers on group tours.At a meeting on Thursday to review economic and livelihood issues, acting President Choi Sang-mok said the visa exemption will be introduced from July to September to expedite the recovery of Chinese tourists to the country.The government aims to present a detailed plan by next month, in an attempt to attract more Chinese tourists and improve bilateral ties ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju in November.Since November 2024, Beijing has exempted visas for South Korean travelers planning to stay up to 30 days.The acting president pledged to promote growth in tourism exports through diversification of programs for foreign tourists, while also spurring domestic consumption.