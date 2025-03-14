Menu Content

Written: 2025-03-20 18:21:43Updated: 2025-03-20 18:29:08

Assembly Passes Bill to Invoke 2014 Independent Prosecutor Act for Allegations on First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed a bill to invoke the 2014 Act on the Appointment of Independent Prosecutor for allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee.

Despite the ruling People Power Party(PPP) deciding to oppose the bill as a party position, the bill passed with support from 179 out of 265 lawmakers in attendance, while 85 opposed and one abstained.

The bill on the first lady includes her alleged involvement in stock manipulation at Deutsche Motors and Sambu Construction, alleged acceptance of a luxury bag, and allegations surrounding the relocation of the presidential office.

The bill under the 2014 Act cannot be turned down through a presidential veto as it does not require a new enactment, but it remains uncertain whether acting President Choi Sang-mok will appoint the special prosecutor recommended by the opposition.

During revisions to the Assembly regulations last November, the opposition pushed to exclude the ruling party from recommending the special prosecutor for investigations involving the president or their family members.
