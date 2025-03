Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions has threatened to stage a general strike next week if the Constitutional Court does not set a date to announce its verdict in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case by Wednesday.The labor group’s president, Yang Kyung-soo, and other union leaders delivered the ultimatum at a press conference Thursday afternoon, saying the general strike would begin next Thursday.Yang criticized the Constitutional Court for dragging out the trial, adding that if the situation continues, society will “irreversibly collapse.”The Federation of Korean Trade Unions is also reportedly considering whether to call a general strike next Thursday.