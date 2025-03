Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said he is not considering stepping down voluntarily as the main opposition Democratic Party calls for his impeachment.In a notice to the press on Thursday, Choi said he has given no thought to the idea of resigning and that all issues, including his future course of action, are merely luxuries to him at the moment.Choi said the nation faces a trade war and pressing livelihood issues such as the reform of the national pension and health care systems, making it urgent for him to focus on the national interest and stability in state affairs.The main opposition announced earlier that it intends to begin impeachment proceedings against the acting president, while ramping up the pressure on Choi to appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.