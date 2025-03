Photo : YONHAP News

Courts will increase security ahead of the second preparatory hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial and the appellate court ruling in the election violation trial of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myungAccording to the Seoul High Court and the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, some court entrances and exits will be closed, and security checks will be tightened as the hearing and ruling are scheduled for next week, with multiple reports of planned rallies in the area.Only vehicles used for essential court duties will be allowed entry between 8 p.m. Friday and midnight on March 27.The Seoul Central District Court will hold the second preparatory hearing in Yoon’s trial on Monday.The Seoul High Court will rule on Lee’s election violation case on Wednesday.