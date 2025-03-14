KSOC Pres. Ryu Seung-min to Express Intent to Make Bid to Host 2036 Summer Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) will convey South Korea's intent to bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics to the International Olympic Committee(IOC).According to the sports governing body on Thursday, KSOC President Ryu Seung-min plans to express South Korea's intent during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 8.The KSOC said officials from the central government and North Jeolla Province will accompany Ryu to emphasize full state and provincial support.Ryu will stress that South Korea is systematically preparing to bring the 2036 Games to the country and is formulating an optimal strategy aligned with the IOC's Olympic agenda and sustainability goals.Ryu intends to emphasize South Korea's important role in promoting peace and inclusion through sports while pledging continued cooperation with the IOC.Last month, North Jeolla Province was selected as South Korea's candidate to bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.