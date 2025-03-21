Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Trade Minister Vows Utmost Efforts to Remove S. Korea from US ‘Sensitive Country’ List

Written: 2025-03-21 08:01:45Updated: 2025-03-21 09:46:46

Trade Minister Vows Utmost Efforts to Remove S. Korea from US ‘Sensitive Country’ List

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun said he will make his utmost efforts to remove South Korea from a U.S. list of “sensitive” countries during his Washington trip, or seek a “constructive alternative” if removal is not possible. 

The minister announced his intentions Thursday when addressing reporters upon arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington.

Ahn said that during the two-day trip he will explore how best to ensure there are no hindrances to science, technology and industrial cooperation between South Korea and the United States.

As for U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to roll out reciprocal tariffs on April 2, the minister said there are virtually no tariffs between South Korea and the U.S. under a bilateral free trade agreement, but that some nontariff issues have been raised and efforts are underway to address the issues domestically.

Ahn is scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on Thursday afternoon and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >