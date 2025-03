Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has reportedly announced plans to import more eggs from South Korea to deal with supply shortages caused by the spread of avian influenza.According to Reuters, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said in a phone call with industry groups and reporters on Thursday that the United States will begin importing more eggs from South Korea.Since the avian influenza outbreak in the U.S. began in 2022, some 166 million egg-laying hens have been culled or have died, leading to a nationwide egg supply shortage and record-high egg prices.To resolve this issue, the U.S. government has been working on increasing egg imports from overseas.But the U.S. has yet to disclose details regarding the timing and quantity of egg imports from South Korea.