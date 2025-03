Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly test-fired its latest anti-aircraft missile system.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that the country’s Missile Administration conducted the test the previous day to examine the comprehensive performance of the missile system, for which mass production has already begun.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly oversaw the test along with members of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.The KCNA did not specify where the test took place or the name of the missile system.The report said the test-firing showed the system was “highly reliable” and its combat response was “advantageous.”Kim reportedly said the country’s army will be equipped with another major defense system with laudable combat performance, thanking a research group and a munitions industry enterprise for strengthening the North’s defense capabilities.