Exports Rise 4.5% in First 20 Days of March

Exports increased about five percent in the first 20 days of March on strong exports of semiconductors and ships.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Friday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 35-point-five billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, up four-point-five percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports rose by eight-point-two percent to two-point-54 billion dollars, with the number of working days decreasing by a half day to 14 days.Outbound shipments of semiconductors and ships rose eleven-point-six percent and 80 percent, respectively, while exports of petrochemical products slipped 25 percent.Exports to the United States increased two-point-five percent, while shipments to China decreased three-point-eight percent.Imports dropped one-point-four percent year-on-year to 34-point-four billion dollars during the 20-day period, resulting in a trade surplus of one-point-one billion dollars.