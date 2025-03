Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices inched up in February from a month earlier, rising for the fourth consecutive month.The Bank of Korea said Friday that the producer price index for all commodities and services reached 120-point-33 in February, a slight increase from 120-point-27 a month earlier.The prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products rose zero-point-four percent in February from a month earlier.Prices remained unchanged for industrial goods, gas, water and electricity.The price of apples jumped 20-point-four percent, while mobile phone prices dropped 13-point-six percent.Meanwhile, the domestic supply price index, calculated based on producer prices and import prices, climbed zero-point-two percent on-month in February, posting an increase for the fifth consecutive month.