Gallup: 51% Support Power Transition; 39% Prefer Status Quo

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll suggests that more than half of the country supports a power transition in the next presidential election, while 39 percent want the ruling People Power Party to remain in power.In a survey of one-thousand-three adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 51 percent of respondents said they want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race.A total of 39 percent said they would prefer a candidate from the ruling party to win.The main opposition Democratic Party led the ruling party in approval ratings with 40 percent, while the People Power Party posted an approval rating of 36 percent, with both figures unchanged from the previous week’s survey.Regarding the next presidential candidate, the survey showed that Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is the most popular choice, favored by 36 percent of all respondents, while labor minister Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party follows with nine percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.