Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul is set to visit Japan for talks with the top diplomats of China and Japan.Cho will depart Friday to take part in the three-nation ministerial meeting in Tokyo on Saturday.Cho, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and their Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, are set to discuss three-way cooperation and regional and international affairs.The three top diplomats are also expected to discuss pending issues regarding the Korean Peninsula and substantial ways to promote economic and cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.They are also expected to pledge to continue coordinating views to ensure the success of a trilateral summit for their countries’ national leaders, which is set to be held in Japan this year.Cho is scheduled to have separate bilateral talks with Yi and Iwaya on the sidelines of this week’s foreign ministers meeting.