Photo : YONHAP News

Five opposition parties have decided to jointly propose a motion to impeach acting President Choi Sang-mok.The main opposition Democratic Party announced on Friday that it and four other parties will bring the motion to parliament in the afternoon.The move comes a day after the main opposition party said its leadership would start impeachment proceedings because the acting president did not appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk on Wednesday.The party’s lawmakers decided to leave the final decision up to its floor leadership after a late-night meeting Wednesday.