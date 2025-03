Photo : YONHAP News

Undocumented migrant children and their parents will enjoy temporary residency for another three years, after the Ministry of Justice renewed a relief measure that was set to expire at the end of this month.The ministry announced the decision Thursday after reviewing opinions from human rights organizations, the Ministry of Education and others.Previously, the ministry granted temporary residency to migrant children and parents who were staying in the country without proper authorization, to protect the educational rights of migrant children attending school.The ministry stipulated that the parents must participate in social integration education programs designed to help them fulfill their responsibilities in educating and raising their children.Parents who are not actively caring for their children in South Korea will be excluded from the application process to prevent misuse of the system.