Photo : YONHAP News

After North Korea claimed to have successfully test-launched a new type of surface-to-air missile on Thursday, the South Korean military said it’s focusing more on the cruise missile it detected during the launch.A Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) official told reporters on Friday that the agency believes Pyongyang fired a cruise missile as part of a surface-to-air missile test, followed by training to intercept it.The official explained that surface-to-air missiles are defensive weapons, but the cruise missile poses an actual threat to South Korea.When asked whether the regime’s new surface-to-air missile succeeded in intercepting its target, the official said the military confirmed that debris fell into the sea, indicating a successful launch.The North’s Missile Administration announced that it conducted a test launch to verify the overall combat performance of its latest surface-to-air missile system, which entered full-scale production.