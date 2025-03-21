Menu Content

Politics

Massive Rallies For, Against Yoon's Impeachment to Be Held Saturday in Seoul

Written: 2025-03-21 13:58:57Updated: 2025-03-21 15:37:50

Photo : YONHAP News

Large-scale rallies for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment will be held Saturday in downtown Seoul, leading to expected traffic congestion in various parts of the city.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency(SMPA) announced on Friday that rallies and marches are scheduled to take place in central areas in the capital tomorrow afternoon.

Groups in favor of President Yoon's ouster are set to hold rallies in Jongno district areas, including major thoroughfares like Sajik-ro and Yulgok-ro, followed by a march in the streets.

Nearby, Yoon supporters will hold their own gathering that will span from the Sejong Intersection to Daehanmun Gate to rally against impeachment.

Over in Yeouido, another pro-Yoon group, Save Korea, is scheduled to hold a massive rally and march along Uisadang-daero.

The police will operate alternative lanes for vehicle traffic and deploy around 220 traffic officers around rally areas and march routes to control traffic flow.

Details on the rally times and road conditions can be checked via the SMPA's traffic information hotline(02-700-5000), the Seoul Police Agency Traffic Information Center's website(www.spatic.go.kr), or KakaoTalk's traffic information navigation system.
