Photo : YONHAP News

A court has ruled that the members of NewJeans, who now operate under the name NJZ, cannot engage in solo activities.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday approved an injunction filed by music agency ADOR against the members of the K-pop girl group, prohibiting them from taking part in solo activities, including advertising deals.On March 7, ADOR argued in court against NJZ’s argument that HYBE dislikes and discriminates against the group, saying it makes no sense for a for-profit private company to eliminate its major source of income.In response, NJZ’s legal team argued that HYBE and ADOR mistreated NewJeans and tried to discard the group and replace it with another group.The NJZ members said they terminated their exclusive contracts with ADOR in November and began solo activities under a new name because the agency violated their deals.