Court Dismisses Medical Professors' Challenge to Admissions Quota Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of medical school professors who sought to reverse the government’s decision to increase the medical school admissions quota for the 2025 academic year have had their case dismissed.The Seoul Administrative Court on Friday dismissed an administrative lawsuit filed by the representatives of 33 medical school faculty councils against the minister of health and welfare and the minister of education.A dismissal means the case is concluded without an examination of its merits because it does not meet the required criteria or the claims are not subject to judicial review.The court said the health minister’s decision to raise the medical school admissions quota is not considered an action subject to administrative appeal, adding that the plaintiffs do not have standing to request its reversal.Earlier, in March 2024, the Medical Professors Association of Korea filed a lawsuit against the health minister, arguing the minister had no authority under the Higher Education Act to increase the quota and also filed for an injunction against the government's planned enrollment quota hike.The Supreme Court dismissed the cases and ruled the medical professors were not eligible to file an injunction request.