Photo : YONHAP News

Five opposition parties have introduced a motion to impeach acting President Choi Sang-mok.The main opposition Democratic Party’s deputy floor leader, Kim Yong-min, spoke with reporters after the motion was filed Friday and cited Choi’s alleged involvement in the December 3 martial law incident as one of the reasons.Kim also mentioned Choi’s refusal to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as the ninth Constitutional Court justice.The deputy floor leader said despite a unanimous ruling by the Constitutional Court that Choi’s failure to appoint Ma is unconstitutional and violates the National Assembly’s rights, Choi has not followed the court’s ruling.Kim added that disrespecting the Constitutional Court’s ruling shows disregard for the constitutional order and denies the nation’s very existence.By law, an impeachment motion must be put to a vote between 24 and 72 hours after it is brought to a plenary session.