Ruling Party Floor Leader Accuses Opposition of ‘Terrorism' Following Latest Impeachment Motion

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has accused the opposition bloc of “terrorism” and “emotional retaliation” for putting forth a motion to impeach acting President Choi Sang-mok.At a press conference Friday, Kweon said main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung submitted his party’s 30th impeachment motion for a public official.The floor leader said the latest move against Choi goes beyond intimidation of an individual and is part of the opposition’s strategy to tear the nation in two amid a deep political divide.Kweon also called the motion a pointless form of emotional retaliation, as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s impeachment verdict is set for Monday and Han is sure to resume his official duties.The floor leader accused the opposition leader and his followers of pushing the acting president to appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk in a bid to influence President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment ruling.