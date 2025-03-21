FM Cho Meets Japanese Business Leaders in Tokyo ahead of 3-Way Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who arrived in Tokyo on Friday to attend a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts the following day, held talks with the leaders of Japan’s business groups.At the meeting, Cho said the gathering was the first event on his schedule during his first visit to Japan as minister, adding that he understands the importance of the role of the business community in developing future-oriented bilateral cooperation.The minister also noted the two countries are both allies of the United States and that both rely heavily on economic activities involving the U.S.Cho said he looks forward to Seoul and Tokyo joining hands to overcome new challenges posed by the second Trump administration in the U.S., while contributing to regional peace and stability through three-way cooperation.With South Korea set to host this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju and Expo 2025 about to begin in Osaka, Japan, Cho requested the business community’s interest and support so that both events can lead to stronger cooperation.