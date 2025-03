Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment are scheduled in parts of Seoul on Saturday.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, groups supporting Yoon’s impeachment, including Bisang Action for Yoon Out and Social Reform, rally near Gyeongbok Palace and Anguk Station Saturday afternoon.The participants, the number of which anti-Yoon groups estimate will be larger than previous rallies, also plan to march toward the Jongno area.Pro-Yoon groups, including the far-right Liberty Unification Party, are set to hold a rally near Gwanghwamun and Deoksu Palace, while the religious group Save Korea is scheduled to open a similar event in Yeouido.With hundreds of thousands of people expected to take to the streets, the police plan to dispatch about 220 traffic officers to all areas affected by the rallies and operate changeable vehicle lanes to manage road conditions.