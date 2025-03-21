Many Medical Students Return to Schools After Protesting Admissions Quota Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior officials from several medical schools have reported a considerable number of students returning to their studies after taking a collective leave of absence in protest of the government's admissions quota hike.In a letter addressed to all students on Friday, the Korea Association of Medical Colleges, composed of leaders from the nation’s 40 medical schools, said there was a "meaningful change in atmosphere" as some schools are set to end their registration period, including for returning students.The association assured returning students they would be fully supported and urged those hesitating to register to do so.The leaders of the medical schools also emphasized the government must honor its earlier promise to freeze the 2026 academic year quota at three-thousand-58 students, provided the students return by the end of the month.Medical schools at Yonsei University, Korea University, and Kyungpook National University will accept applications from returning students until Friday.Members of the association, who had previously agreed to strictly enforce university regulations, including expulsion, against students who do not return, denied media reports suggesting a possible delay in the registration schedule.