Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court on Friday ended a review of the prosecution's request for pretrial detention warrants against two senior secret service officials on charges of obstructing the execution of President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant in January.Presidential Security Service Vice Chief Kim Sung-hoon and Lee Kwang-woo, head of the PSS' protection bureau, underwent warrant hearings at the Seoul Western District Court lasting around 80 and 30 minutes, respectively.Prior to the hearings, Kim denied all the charges against him saying he had merely fulfilled his duty to protect as stipulated under the law, and not from specific orders.When asked about allegations that first lady Kim Keon-hee had reprimanded a secret service official for failing to use a firearm while blocking the warrant execution, Kim said the presidential office had already denied such claims.The court's decision on the two officials' warrants is expected as early as Friday.