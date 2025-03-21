Alaska Governor to Visit S. Korea Next Week for LNG Project Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Mike Dunleavy, the governor of the U.S. state of Alaska, will visit South Korea next week for talks with Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun on bilateral cooperation in Alaska's liquefied natural gas(LNG) project.According to the ministry and the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Dunleavy is expected to arrive around Tuesday.Seoul proposed reviewing the country's participation in the LNG project and expanding U.S. energy imports as a bargaining chip against the Trump administration's tariff policy.The project aims to transport natural gas produced in northern Alaska to the southern coast via a one-thousand-300-kilometer gas pipeline, liquefying it before shipping.Speaking to reporters before departing for the U.S. on Thursday, Ahn said his ministry was collecting information on the project through various channels and that he plans to discuss the matter with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and then with the visiting Alaska governor.Dunleavy is also seeking to meet with South Korean businesses during his visit, including POSCO International and SeAH Steel, in a bid to attract investment into the LNG project.