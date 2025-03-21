Opposition Bloc Submits Motion to Impeach Acting Pres. Choi

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The opposition bloc, led by the main opposition Democratic Party, submitted a motion on Friday seeking to impeach acting President Choi Sang-mok. While the opposition accused Choi of violating the constitutional order by deferring the appointment of justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk, the ruling side accused the opposition of "terrorism" and "emotional retaliation."Choi You Sun reports.Report: A bloc of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and four minor parties introduced a motion to impeach acting President Choi Sang-mok.The opposition listed four reasons in the motion on Friday, including Choi's role as an accomplice in the alleged insurrection through the December 3 martial law and refusal to appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.The motion comes after the Constitutional Court concluded that Choi's failure to appoint Ma was unconstitutional and had violated the National Assembly's right in the appointment.DP chief deputy floor leader Kim Yong-min said the acting president's contempt for the court's ruling shows his contempt for the constitutional order and denial of the nation's very existence.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) strongly protested the opposition's 30th impeachment motion for a public official during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, with PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong accusing it of "terrorism" and "emotional retaliation."At a press conference Friday, Kweon said the latest move against Choi goes beyond intimidation of an individual and is part of the opposition's strategy to tear the nation in two amid a deep political divide.Political clashes between the rival parties have escalated ahead of the court's ruling on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo set for Monday.The main opposition pressured the court to give priority to the impeachment ruling for President Yoon, while the ruling side urged it to dismiss Han's impeachment so he can return to official duties to tackle crises in diplomacy, security and the economy.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.