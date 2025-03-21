Menu Content

CIO Raids SPO over Daejeon Senior Prosecutor's Alleged Illegalities

Written: 2025-03-21 20:09:13Updated: 2025-03-21 20:10:05

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) raided the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) regarding alleged illegalities surrounding a senior prosecutor at the Daejeon High Prosecutors' Office.

According to the CIO on Friday, it began a search and seizure at the SPO's information and communication division over charges of leaking classified information related to official duty against prosecutor Lee Jung-seop.

The anti-corruption agency is seeking to obtain Lee's messages sent and received through an internal messaging program, as well as records of criminal background checks. 

Lee is suspected of checking criminal records of people irrelevant to his investigative duties, and leaking the information to his in-laws.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office earlier indicted Lee without pretrial detention on charges of false address registration in order to secure school admission of choice for his children, bribery and checking of criminal records of employees of his in-laws.

The prosecution, however, transferred charges that Lee had leaked the information from the criminal check to his in-laws to the CIO.

The CIO intends to decide on how it will handle the leak case before the five-year statute of limitations ends on March 29.
