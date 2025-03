Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has reclaimed the top spot at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in three years, defeating Paris Olympic champion Hamish Kerr.Woo cleared two-point-31 meters to win the men's high jump final held at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park in Nanjing, China on Friday.Woo became the first South Korean high jumper to win the world indoor title in Belgrade in 2022. He finished third in Glasgow last year.