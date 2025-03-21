Zimbabwean Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry Elected IOC's First Woman, First African President

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Olympic Committee(IOC) has elected Zimbabwean sports minister and two-time Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry as its tenth president.Coventry won 49 out of 97 votes from IOC members on Friday.The 41-year-old, who will be the first woman and the first African to serve as IOC President, had campaigned for low-cost, eco-friendly, and harmonious Olympic Games.With South Korea's Jeonbuk sharing such Olympic values, attention draws to whether Coventry's election would facilitate Jeonbuk State's bid to host the 2036 Summer Games.News of the leadership change comes as North Jeolla officials, along with Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) President Ryu Seung-min, are set to meet with current IOC President Thomas Bach in Lausanne next month to convey the intent for the bid.Talks are underway for the South Korean delegation to also meet with the IOC president-elect, who will officially take office after a handover on June 23.Bach, meanwhile, was unanimously elected the IOC's Honorary President for Life, raising speculation that the existing process of selecting a "preferred host" city before entering a targeted dialogue will continue.Jeonbuk State intends to execute its strategy to first be picked as the preferred candidate, while also preparing for a possible change of the selection method, including a voting by IOC members.