Photo : YONHAP News

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun reiterated Seoul's request for Washington's "amicable treatment" regarding its reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.Ahn made the request on Friday during talks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington, which came just three weeks after their previous meeting.The minister urged the U.S. to consider the close connection between the two sides' economies and industries when enforcing the reciprocal tariffs.The two officials agreed to continue consultations on key issues, including the tariffs.Ahn pledged to seek ways to minimize the adverse impact of the U.S. tariffs on South Korea through continued trust building with the American side.