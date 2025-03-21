Rallies For and Against Pres. Yoon's Impeachment Held in Parts of Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment were held in Seoul's Gwanghwamun and Yeouido areas on Saturday amid a delay in the Constitutional Court's announcement of the ruling date.Groups supporting Yoon's impeachment, including Bisang Action for Yoon Out and Social Reform, rallied near Gyeongbok Palace and Anguk Station, before marching toward the Jongno area.Pro-Yoon groups, including the far-right Liberty Unification Party, held a rally near Gwanghwamun and Deoksu Palace, while the religious group Save Korea opened a similar event in Yeouido.Bisang Action for Yoon Out and Social Reform announced plans to stage a rally and march at 7 p.m. every day starting Monday.The Liberty Unification Party and other pro-Yoon groups continue to hold overnight rallies at Anguk Station, with some Yoon supporters setting up a tent in front of the court for a sit-in protest.The Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday that it will hand down the ruling on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on March 24th. It has yet to announce a date for the ruling of President Yoon's impeachment trial.