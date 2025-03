Photo : KBS News

A subway train derailed at Sindorim Station on Line 2 in western Seoul on Sunday morning after colliding with a buffer stop on the track.According to Seoul Metro, the derailment occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m., suspending operations of the outer circular line between Hongik University Station and Seoul National University Station on Line 2.However, the inner circular line continues to operate normally.Seoul Metro stated that the accident occurred as the train was leaving the depot to begin its service, adding that no casualties were reported as there were no passengers on board at the time.The agency plans to investigate the exact cause of the derailment and commence recovery efforts.For context, a buffer stop is a structure designed to prevent trains from moving beyond a designated stopping point.