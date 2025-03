Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has declared the southerrn county of Sancheong a special disaster zone due to the extensive damage caused by a massive wildfire in the area.The Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that the acting president designated the county in South Gyeongsang Province to expedite state support for firefighting efforts and recovery operations.This marks the sixth time the government has made such a designation for wildfires.As a special disaster zone, Sancheong will be eligible for partial state coverage of recovery expenses and area residents will also be offered financial assistance, along with deferred taxes and reduced public utility fees.Earlier on Saturday, the government declared a state of national disaster for Ulsan City and North and South Gyeongsang Provinces, also impacted by massive wildfires.