Rallies for and Against Pres. Yoon Impeachment Held in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies both supporting and opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment took place in Seoul's Gwanghwamun and Yeouido areas on Saturday, as the Constitutional Court delayed announcing the ruling date.A civic group advocating for Yoon's immediate removal and broader social reforms held a rally near Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul at 5 p.m., followed by a street march, calling for the court to expedite its decision on Yoon's impeachment.Participants from other gatherings, organized by the civic group Candle Act and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, later joined the rally.Police estimated an attendance of approximately 15-thousand people.Earlier in the day, the Liberty Unification Party held a rally in the Gwanghwamun area at 1 p.m., demanding Yoon's reinstatement.According to unofficial police estimates, 33-thousand people participated in the rally.Simultaneously, the conservative Christian civic group Save Korea and another group held similar rallies in the Yeouido and Jongno areas.According to police estimates, these two rallies collectively drew about 33,000 participants.