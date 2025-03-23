4 Dead, 6 Injured as Wildfires Rage in Southern Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Wildfires sweeping through southern regions on Saturday claimed at least four lives and forced hundreds to evacuate their homes.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, the wildfires originating in Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang Province on Friday claimed four lives.In addition, five individuals sustained serious injuries, while one suffered minor injuries, with all casualties reported in Sancheong.The fires also destroyed ten houses in Sancheong and 24 homes in Uiseong.The massive wildfires have devastated three-thousand-286 hectares of forests, including approximately 18-hundred hectares in Uiseong, 13-hundred in Sancheong, 85 hectares in Ulju and 70 hectares in Gimhae.More than 15-hundred people were evacuated to nearby temporary shelters.As of 8 a.m. Sunday, firefighting efforts continue in four areas: Sancheong, Uiseong, Ulju and Gimhae.Since Friday, around 100 helicopters and more than 48-hundred personnel, including firefighters, have been deployed to combat the simultaneous wildfires.