Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters are continuing their efforts to combat the massive wildfire in the southern county of Sancheong for the third consecutive day.According to forest authorities, 55 percent of the fire had been contained as of 11 a.m. Sunday, adding that heavy smoke is hindering the operation of firefighting helicopters.Only a limited number of helicopters have been deployed in less affected areas, and authorities have expressed doubts about fully containing the main fire before sunset on Sunday.The government has maintained its highest level of wildfire emergency response for the third day, with the area affected by the fire estimated at one-thousand-362 hectares; the remaining length of the fire has decreased to 20 kilometers.The wildfire in Sancheong spread to the nearby Hadong area on Saturday afternoon, leading to the emergency evacuation of approximately 400 residents from the two counties.